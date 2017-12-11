RS Prasad condemns Pak's unwarranted statement on India's internal matter

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday slammed Pakistan over its interference in India's internal affairs and the unwarranted statement by the country's foreign office.

While attending a press conference, Prasad said, "We completely abhor any outside interference in India's internal affairs. Pakistan's promotion of terrorism in India is well known and Pakistan must stop giving us lessons; we are proud of our democracy. We condemn this unwarranted statement."

"Today a very curious statement was released by the Pakistan foreign office condemning Islamabad being dragged into India's elections and stated that Indian must learn to fight their elections on their own. I would like to say Pakistan that India is capable to contesting its democracy on their own," he added.

Yesterday, while addressing a rally in Gujarat's Banaskantha, Prime Minister Modi alleged that former Pakistan Army director general Arshad Rafique was helping Congress leader Ahmed Patel to become the chief minister of Gujarat. Later, Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, in his tweet, had asked India to stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate. "India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible," read the tweet. The prime minister had also questioned suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former vice-president Hamid Ansari's meeting with the Pakistan High Commissioner. (ANI)