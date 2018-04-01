Rs.1 cr, liquor seized in poll-bound K'taka

[India], Apr. 1 (ANI): The Election Commission's flying squads and static surveillance teams have seized more than Rs 1 crore in cash, a stash of liquor and gold ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, a statement said on Sunday.

The EC squads seized Rs. 1,12,90,720 cash, 18.9 litres of liquor, 18 sarees and 2.464 kg gold worth Rs. 19,17,000 in its attempt to enforce the Model Code of Conduct in the poll-bound state.

According to the statement by Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka Police also apprehended Rs. 14,11,000 cashfrom a car in Bagalkot.

The statement said the Model Code of Conduct enforcement teams also removed several posters, publicity materials and lodged four FIRs for inducement and gratification to electors in the last 24 hours. In addition, the Excise Department also seized 704.13 litres of liquor and booked 30 heinous cases, 69 for Breach of Licence conditions and 98 cases under Section 15 (a) of the Karnataka Excise Act 1965. The EC said the election for the 224-seat assembly will be held on May 12 and the counting of votes will take place on May 15.(ANI)