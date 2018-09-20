RSS anti-minority, anti-Dalit: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Thursday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of being anti-minority, anti-Dalit and anti-Constitution, saying it was trying to divert people's attention from the failures of BJP government at the Centre and in various states.

In a statement issued by her party, the four-time Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the three-day RSS programme in Delhi reflected the "tension" in the top echelons of BJP's mentor organization as the ruling party's popularity has dipped.

"The RSS has put everything at stake for the BJP and now that the discontent against the Modi government at the Centre is at its peak, the RSS is also jittery," the Dalit leader said. The BSP supremo said she disagreed with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat about Muslims' "participation" in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and its linkage with communal harmony. "The relations between Muslims and Hindus cannot improve as long as the narrow-minded 'sanghi' approach continues," she said. The basic thought process of the RSS was against freedom of expression and freedom to practise one's religion, Mayawati said, adding the people by now have understood the diversionary tactics of saffron parties and affiliates. She also termed the ordinance making triple talaaq a criminal offence a politically inspired move. "If the BJP was indeed serious about the women's rights among Muslims, they would not have hastily brought the ordinance but would have allowed discussions on the matter and would not have skirted the demand of the opposition parties to send the matter to a parliamentary committee," she said.

