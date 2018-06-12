RSS chief condoles death of Bhaiyyuji Maharaj

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday condoled the death of Madhya Pradesh-based spiritual guru Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, who committed suicide by shooting himself at his residence in Indore.

"The untimely and unfortunate death of Bhaiyyuji Maharaj is a tragic moment for us. His death is a great loss for the society. We pray for peace to the departed soul and strength for his family and us to bear the grief," Bhagwat said in a statement released by RSS.

The 50-year-old guru, who had prominent followers from different political parties and was recently given the status of a Minister of State by the state government in a controversial decision which he had declined, died after he was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.