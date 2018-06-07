RSS clears air on Pranab Mukherjee's invitation for its event

[India], Jun 7 (ANI): Ahead of Pranab Mukherjee's address at an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event, the organisation said the former president was extended an invitation as part of the Tritiya Varsh Varg's (cadres training program) custom of recognising those who contributed to the nation.

In a statement on Twitter, the RSS said, "The RSS Tritiya Varsh Varg (third camp) is held at Nagpur every year, where selected participants come from across the country for a rigorous 25-day training. The participants bear their own expenses. The participants in RSS Tritiya Varsh are those who bear responsibility in their taluks/nagars."

"Before coming to this varg, they would have completed a 7-day training (Prathmik) at the district level and two 21-day training camps (Pratham and Dwitiya Varsh - First and Second Camps). In the RSS Tritiya Varsh valedictory, it is customary to invite people who have made significant contributions to national life as chief guest and have the benefit of their experience. In line with this, Sri Pranab Mukherjee (Pranabda) was extended an invitation," it added.

Earlier in the day, Mukherjee arrived at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder K.B. Hedgewar's birthplace in Nagpur, where he was welcomed by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

In the visitor's book, Mukherjee described Hegdewar as saying, "Today I came here to pay my respect and homage to a great son of Mother India."

The former president will address the valedictory function of the RSS's third-year officers' training camp at its headquarters in Nagpur's Reshimbagh shortly.

A political slugfest had erupted after Mukherjee accepted an invite from the RSS to be the chief guest at its event.

While several Congress leaders urged him to reconsider his decision, many said that his visit would create an "undesirable difference" in the country.

Earlier, the RSS said that it is the greatness of the former president to accept their invitation.

Mukherjee has said that he will reveal his thoughts on the matter during the event itself.

Mahatma Gandhi, former president Zakir Husain, activist Jayaprakash Narayan and commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, Kodandera M. Cariappa had previously been guests at various RSS events. (ANI)