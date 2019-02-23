RSS condoles death of Swami Hansadevacharya

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) condoled the demise of spiritual leader Ramanandacharya Swami Hansdevacharya.

RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi called it an "irreparable loss for the whole Hindu community" while recalling the spiritual leader's contribution in the Ram temple movement.

“RSS has lost a true well-wisher and friend. He was an ambassador of social unity and would enthuse new confidence in the Hindu community through his words,” said Joshi in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also took to Twitter to offer condolences upon the demise of the spiritual leader. “It is matter of deep sadness to learn about the death of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Hansdevacharya Ji Maharaj in a road accident today. Swamiji was a very popular saint who efficiently discharged various spiritual and religious obligations. The death of Swami ji is irreparable damage to society and religion family,” Adityanath tweeted on Friday. The Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti chief passed away in a road accident while travelling from Prayagraj to Haridwar on Friday morning. He was a key figure among the saint community leading the Ram Temple movement. In November last year, he had asked the Centre to either bring a law or an ordinance for the construction of Ram Temple, adding that no other settlement is possible on the issue. (ANI)