RSS creating law and order situation in Kerala: Pinarayi

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): Less than two weeks after the Supreme Court dismissed restrictions imposed on the entry of women in Sabarimala temple, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday accused the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) of creating a law and order situation in the state by taking advantage of the top court's verdict.

The Chief Minister further said that the Kerala government is bound to implement the apex court verdict. "RSS is trying to create a law and order situation in the state taking advantage of this verdict," Vijayan said while addressing a press conference.

On September 28, the five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court removed all restrictions imposed on Sabarimala temple with regard to the entry of women between the age group of 10 to 50. While the landmark judgement was largely hailed, some followers of the temple's deity Lord Ayyappa staged protests in different parts of the country demanding the retaining of the age-old tradition. After the pronouncement of the verdict, the RSS issued a statement saying the Kerala government, by implementing the Supreme Court verdict, was not paying heed to the sentiments of the devotees. "Unfortunately, the Kerala Government has taken steps to implement the judgement with immediate effect without taking the sentiments of the devotees into consideration. While the Supreme Court judgement should be respected, the RSS calls upon all the stakeholders to come together to analyse and address the issue availing judicial options also. They must convey their concerns on their right to worship in a manner which best suits their faith," the statement read. (ANI)