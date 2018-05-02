RSS defamation case: Court ask Rahul Gandhi to appear on June 12

[India], May 2 (ANI): A Bhiwandi Court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 12 in a defamation case filed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Gandhi on April 23 did not appear before Bhiwandi Court in regards to the same case. His lawyer had filed an application for exemption.

On January 17, Bhiwandi Court had ordered Gandhi to be present in court on April 23 for framing of charges against him for saying "RSS people killed Gandhi".

On the same day, the court had allowed Gandhi an exemption from the court on an application presented by his lawyer and had set April 23 as a new date for him as he did not appear before the court on that day. A local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary, Rajesh Kunte, had filed the case against Gandhi for claiming at an election rally on March 6, 2014, that the right-wing organisation had killed Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi had in September 2016, withdrew his petition filed in the apex court, challenging the case and said he would face the trial. He expressed his readiness to face the trial after the top court refused to interfere with the criminal proceedings pending against him before the trial court. (ANI)