RSS demands strict action against cow vigilantes

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Rakesh Sinha on Tuesday said that the RSS never endorsed or supported anybody that caused violence in the garb of cow protection.

He further said that there is no place for violence in a liberal democracy.

He said, "RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat more than once stated that no one perpetuating violence can be endorsed."

Sinha said that those indulging in acts of cow vigilantism must be punished, but also demanded strict punishment against cow smugglers and beef traders.

He said, "Violence is unacceptable in liberal democracy. No one supports it. RSS favours actions against such people. RSS also favours action against cow smugglers and beef traders." After the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it is for the state governments to ensure that incidents of cow vigilantism are prevented, political leaders of from all the parties have hailed the top courts observation The three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, "Nobody can take law into their own hands. It is the obligation of the state's to see these incidents are prevented." He also warned against linking mob violence to religion or caste. (ANI)