RSS doesn't influence govt policies: Mohan Bhagwat

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday claimed that the organisation does not have any role to play in the formulation of government policies.

Addressing the second day of the three-day lecture series at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhavan, Bhagwat allayed the apprehensions about the organisation's ideology.

Emphasing that the Constitution is the consensus of the country, Bhagwat clarified that the RSS hasn't done anything against it and wholly accepts it.

"The RSS accepts the Constitution. There is not even one example in which the RSS has done anything against the Constitution. We do not believe that we are the only organisation which will be responsible for the nation's development. We are not arrogant that way," Bhagwat added. The RSS chief also said that the organisation believes in cultural diversity and the entire society in the country belongs to Hindus. "Some people know they are Hindus but they are not willing to accept it because of political correctness. According to us, this entire society is a Hindu society. We have no enemies, neither in the country nor outside it. We do not want to finish our enemies. The RSS respects diversity," he noted. However, Bhagwat clarified that carrying forward a Hindu society does not imply ignorance of Muslims. "Being a Hindu society does not mean we do not want Muslims. The day this comes up, Hindutva will no longer remain the same," he clarified. (ANI)