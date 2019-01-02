RSS hails PM Modi's stand on Ram temple

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Ram temple issue that "a solution to this issue would be found within the ambit of the Constitution" and "an ordinance can be considered only after the judicial process gets over."

"We see the Prime Minister's statement on Ram Mandir as a positive step towards building the temple. His statement is in accordance with the Palampur resolution of BJP in 1989," said the RSS in a statement.

"In that proposal, the BJP had said that for building Ram temple at Ayodhya, they will have wider consultation and will bring enabling legislation," RSS added in the statement.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday said that the judicial process was being slowed down because Congress lawyers were creating "obstacles" in the Supreme Court over the Ram temple issue.

"We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the ambit of the Constitution," Prime Minister Modi said about the Ram temple matter when asked whether the Ram Mandir issue had been relegated as merely an emotive issue for the BJP.

Senior RSS functionary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that everyone who is living in this country wishes that the Ram Temple should be made.

"We have put forth our demand to make a law in this regard. Every person in our country wants Ram temple to be constructed. Even those who are in power have said that the Ram temple should be constructed," said Joshi.

BJP leader Vinay Katiyar said the Ram temple issue is a sentimental issue connected with the people. "People have made sacrifices for the Ram temple. Many got martyrdom. Unless the Ram temple is built, the families of those who got martyrdom are not going to sit quietly," said Katiyar while talking to ANI in Lucknow.

On Prime Minister Modi's statement on the construction of Ram temple, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told a presser in New Delhi, "PM Modi is confused and is trying to sidestep the issue. Congress strictly believes that whatever decision the Supreme Court gives on the issue should be accepted by all. There is no need for an ordinance in this regard."

"Today, Prime Minister Modi rejected his own party and RSS demand. We are happy the PM said the Supreme Court will decide the issue but he is trying to derail and confuse the people by saying that the government will bring an ordinance after the Supreme Court decision," he said.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the BJP is pressurising the Supreme Court to decide Ram temple issue at the earliest. "Why all leaders of BJP including party president Amit Shah are making public statements that the Supreme Court should do this and that," Sibal said while talking to ANI.

"They say that the Supreme Court judges should decide the matter at the earliest or else they should resign. The Law Minister creates pressure on the Supreme Court and says that SC should hear the matter as early as possible," added Sibal.

Congress party also alleged that there are personal allegations of corruption against Prime Minister Modi in Rafale jet deal. "Prime Minister Modi has once again spoken a lie that there are no personal allegations of corruption against him," said Surjewala. (ANI)