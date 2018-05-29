RSS hails Pranab's 'greatness' for accepting its Nagpur event invite

[India], May 29 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Tuesday said that it's the greatness of former president and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee to accept their invitation to address their workers in Nagpur.

The RSS invited Mukherjee to address their workers at headquarters in Nagpur on June 7.

"This isn't surprising for those who know and understand the Sangh, because RSS has always invited prominent people of the society in its programmes. This time, we invited Dr Pranab Mukherjee and it's his greatness that he has accepted our invitation," read a statement from RSS.

The former president will address the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga (SSV), which is held at the RSS headquarters annually in Nagpur. "Dr Mohan Bhagwat, chief of RSS, will be the keynote speaker at the function. Every year, for 25 days workers from all over the country come to take the training of union work. This year, the class started May 14 and will conclude on June 7. In this, 709 volunteers are taking training from all the states," the statement further read. Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that there should be no problem if the former President visits RSS event. "If former President Pranab Mukherjee joins, it is good. What is the problem if the former President visits RSS event. RSS is an organisation of the nation. There should not be any political untouchability in the country," Gadkari said. Mukherjee served as the president of India from 2012 to 2017. Prior to this, he held several cabinet berths ranging from the finance minister, defence minister to external affairs minister in a political career that spanned for nearly six decades. Earlier, while speaking to ANI, RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha said, "Former president Mukherjee's acceptance to attend RSS event in Nagpur (Maharashtra) sends a message to the country that on vital issues there should be dialogue and adversaries are not enemies. Questions raised on RSS-Hindutva is being answered by his acceptance of the invitation." Mahatma Gandhi, former president Zakir Husain, activist Jayaprakash Narayan and commander-in-chief of the Indian Army, Kodandera M. Cariappa had previously been guests at various RSS events. (ANI)