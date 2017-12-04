RSS leader's murder: NIA questions two suspects

[Indai], Dec.03 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency on Sunday questioned two persons regarding their alleged involvement in the killing of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain in Punjab's Ludhiana.

On October 17, Gosain was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Ludhiana's Kailash Nagar.

The NIA team is trying to locate suspect Malook, who is wanted in connection with the supply of arms and ammunition used in the killing of Gosain in Punjab.

During the course of investigation, names of certain suspects were figured regarding supply of firearms to the accused in Punjab.

The NIA teams with the assistance of the Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a search to apprehend the suspected arms suppliers in Meerut. On getting more leads, further raid was conducted at the residence of suspect Malook in Ghaziabad earlier today. During the raid, a large crowd of men and women tried to obstruct the local police and the NIA team. Some people in the mob also opened fire and pelted stones at the team. In self defence, the police and the NIA personnel also fired in the air, during which a police official got injured and one official vehicle was also damaged. Earlier in November, three suspects were sent to a five-day police remand in connection with the case. On October 20, the case was transferred from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the NIA, on the request of the RSS. (ANI)