RSS misinterpreted as dictatorial organisation: Mohan Bhagwat

[India], Sept 17 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that people often misinterpret the RSS as a dictatorial organisation; however, he added that it does not try to impose its ideologies on anyone.

"The work that RSS does is unique. Whatever it does is incomparable. In order to understand RSS, one needs to start with Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, who was the founder of the Sangh. Without knowing him, it's difficult to understand the Sangh. We call him a nationalist by birth," Bhagwat said on the opening day of 'Bhavishya ka Bharat' - a three-day lecture series organised by the RSS in the national capital.

Bhagwat said the lecture series has been organised so that people can understand the RSS better. "I am here to engage with you all and not to convince. People often misunderstand RSS... The Sangh does not impose its ideology on anyone. Whenever people see events of the Sangh, they see a man giving orders. So, people think that RSS is a dictatorial organisation," he noted. The RSS Chief urged people to "not fear about the diversity in Indian culture," but celebrate and honour it instead. Among those who attended the event were BJP leaders Subramanian Swamy, Vijay Goel and Ram Madhav, and Bollywood celebrities like Manisha Koirala, Anu Malik, Ravi Kisen, Bhagyashree, and Annu Kapoor. (ANI)