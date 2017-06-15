RSS' Muslim wing organises Iftar in Ayodhya

[India], June 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayam Sewak's (RSS) Muslim wing Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has organised an Iftar party in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar was also present at yesterday's party.

The MRM was set up in 2002 by the RSS in a bid to reach out to the Muslims on various issues including the Ayodhya dispute.

According to rituals, Muslims break his fast during Ramzan with dates or a glass of water at the Iftar.

Fruit juices are also served at community Iftar parties, often hosted by various organisations, including political parties. (ANI)