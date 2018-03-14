RSS passes resolution to save, promote 'Bharatiya languages'

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Wednesday passed a resolution to protect and promote Bharatiya languages.

On the concluding day of three-day conclave of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the RSS, the resolution was passed.

"Our main resolution for this year is to protect and promote Bharatiya languages," Telangana RSS Secretary Ramesh Kacham told ANI.

And, in order to achieve the same, the RSS wants to include Bharatiya languages in all the competitive exams held in the country.

"Availability of teaching and study material and the option of appearing in the examinations, especially for higher education in all faculties, including the technical and medical studies, should be made available in Bharatiya languages too," Kacham said. (ANI)