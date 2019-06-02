RSS people were doing 'chamchagiri' of Britishers, never fought in independence movement: Priyanka Gandhi

[India], May 14 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday claimed that Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) never fought in the independence movement and instead was doing "chamchagiri" (flattery) of Britishers.

"When the entire Punjab was fighting for country's independence, RSS people were doing 'chamchagiri' (flattery) of Britishers. They never fought in the independence movement," she said addressing a rally here.

Attacking the Modi government and the previous Akali Dal government in Punjab, Gandhi urged the people to give a crushing defeat to these parties in the Lok Sabha elections in the interest of the future of the state, nation and their children.

"Due to farm loans, 12,000 farmers have committed suicide during their governance. Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan came to Delhi by walking just to meet Prime Minister but he didn't meet them," she said. Priyanka urged the people to read the Congress manifesto, which was prepared after one year of research among the people by senior party leaders. The voting for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place during the last phase of seven-phased General Elections on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)