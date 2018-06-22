RSS seeks 'fair, proper' inquiry in interfaith passport issue

[India], Jun 22 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh (RSS) on Friday demanded an inquiry into the issue of the Lucknow passport office official, Vikas Mishra, who was transferred to Gorakhpur after allegedly harassing an interfaith couple during their passport issuing procedure.

Speaking to ANI, RSS leader Rajiv Tuli said, "If the decision of the officer is being questioned, then why was he transferred. A proper and fair enquiry has to take place. Based on the decision, whatever wrong will be proved will be wrong and vice versa in the end."

He added that if the conduct of the officer was wrong or the applicants presented misrepresentation of facts, then strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty.

Tuli continued, "When you apply for a passport and give supporting documents, if by chance there is any spelling mistake, we get an objection. Even when you apply for a passport during tatkal, it will come after seven days after following certain procedures. It [the passport] is not a lollipop, that if you give it to the crying children, they will become quiet."

Cornering the couple Tanvi Seth and her husband Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, Tuli further said that they played the victim card and got their passports issued soon.

On Thursday, Mishra, who was transferred to Gorakhpur following the incident said that he was taking necessary precautionary measures to ensure there was no forgery involved.

"I asked Tanvi Seth to get the name 'Shadia Anas' endorsed as it was mentioned on her Nikahnama (marriage contract), but she refused. We have to do thorough checks to ensure no person is changing their name to obtain a passport," he told ANI.

Seth and Siddiqui earlier alleged that they were being harassed by an officer at a Lucknow passport office, as the former was married to a Muslim and did not change her name.

Seth further said that she was being harassed as the officer questioned her marital status and spoke to her rudely. She also claimed that others in the passport office did not even react to his "rude demeanour."

Meanwhile, her husband stated that he was told to change his religion and take "pheras."

However, the couple got their passports later. (ANI)