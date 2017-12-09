RSS slams Congress over Salman Nizami's tweet

[India], December 9 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Saturday slammed the Congress over its alleged Youth leader Salman Nizami's tweet questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's family background and called for a punishment against those who betray the nation.

"Congress leaders have a peculiar mentality, they can any time set off in praise of Pakistan, like Salman (Nizami). Farooq Abdullah's name also comes among these. There are many others," Kumar told ANI.

He added, "Those who betray the nation should be handed out punishments, so that any Indian belonging to any religion, caste, or creed does not betray or make slight of the national flag, the nation, national anthem, nationality, and commitment to the nation; India needs a law for this."

This comes after Prime Minister Modi responded to Nizami's tweet in one of his rallies, and said, "I want to tell all Congress leaders who are abusing me, mocking my poor family, asking who my parents are. This nation is my everything. Every moment of my time is devoted to India and 125 crore Indians."

Recently, the Prime Minister also took on the now-suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar who termed the former as 'neech aadmi' (low-born) and said he was not civilised enough and should refrain from practicing "dirty politics". To this, Prime Minister raked up various insults and name-calling hurled at him by the Congress leaders.

As the voting for the first phase of Gujarat assembly polls took-off this morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been canvassing for the public's mandate by berating every attack made by the Congress Party, especially over Prime Minister Modi's humble beginning. (ANI)