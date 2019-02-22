RSS SwayamSewak files defamation case against Rahul, Sonia, CPI(M), Yechury

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): A RSS SwayamaSevak on Friday filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) for defaming the RSS after journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead.

The complainant Dhrutiman Joshi stated that Rahul Gandhi after the murder of the said journalist went of national media criticising the RSS and said, "anybody who speaks against the ideology of the BJP, against the ideology of the RSS is pressured, beaten, attacked and even killed."

Joshi stated in his complaint that Sitaram Yechury was heard and seen saying that it was the RSS ideology and the RSS men who killed Gauri Lankesh. The Complainant states that for a mere political score the accused have unnecessarily dragged in the name of RSS and defamed the RSS in a definite move to rake up negative sentiments in the minds of the people against the RSS. Joshi requested the court that the accused shall be investigated under the provisions of CrPc for offences punishable under Section 499 and 500 of the IPC. Gauri Lankesh, a senior journalist was murdered in her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. (ANI)