RSS to review four years of PM Modi's govt

[India], May 25 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will review the performance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government of the past four years from May 28-31 here.

According to the RSS, the government is still failing on many fronts.

The meeting will be attended by RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal. BJP chief Amit Shah and leader Ram Lal will participate in the meeting on behalf of BJP.

The functioning of various government ministries will be discussed at the meeting every day, following which a report about do's and don'ts will be prepared.

On one of the four days, economic matters will be discussed wherein leaders from the Minister of Finance will be present. Employment and inflation are topics that will be discussed. Similarly different sessions on education, foreign policy and security will be conducted. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also take part in the meeting. According to sources, a roadmap for all the ministries will also be prepared for the 2019 general elections. (ANI)