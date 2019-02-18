RSS trying to create panic in Bengal, my phone is always tapped: Mamata

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that BJP and RSS are trying to create panic in the state and have also hired ‘Gorkhas’ for it. She even alleged that her phone is always being "tapped”.

“Since last two days, I have been watching RSS pracharaks coming on the road and trying to create panic. RSS did the same thing in Hooghly also yesterday. They are outsiders who come and create violence between Hindus and Muslims,” Banerjee said while addressing a press conference here.

"RSS has hired certain Gorkhas... They (Sangh Parivar) are misleading the people. It is a game planned by RSS," she added. Raising questions over the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on February 14, she said: “The government had inputs from intelligence agencies on Feb 8 that such attacks might happen before elections. Why no action was taken? Why 78 convoys were still allowed? I have an intelligence report... My phone is always tapped as you all know. I have got evidence; will give it when the time comes. Why actions were not taken on the IB report?” Banerjee went on to question the central government on the issue further, saying: “The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi and (BJP President) Amit Shah are speaking as if they are the only ones who are patriotic... Don’t try to create a difference and divide the people... You spent so much on publicity, why you did not take action despite the IB report? ... If BJP is trying to create violence then the country will never forgive them,” she said. Nearly 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir. (ANI)