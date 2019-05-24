[India], May 23 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh welcomed BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, calling it "the triumph of the national forces".

"Crores of people of Bharat are fortunate to have once again a stable government. This is the triumph of the national forces. Many compliments to each and everyone who have contributed to this victory of democracy. The spirit and ideal of democracy have once again been established for the world to witness," RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said.

Joshi reposed faith in the abilities of the Narendra Modi-led government. "We trust that the new government shall endeavour and succeed in fulfilling the aspirations and ambitions of the common people. We wish that with the completion of polling process all bitterness will end and the verdict of the masses is welcomed with humility," Joshi remarked. The BJP is looking to win over 300 seats, which is well clear of the majority 272-mark, while the Congress has been decimated to around 51 seats. (ANI)