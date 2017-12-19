RSS worker attacked at Kannur

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was attacked by a group of unidentified men at Kathiroor in Kannur district of Kerala, on Tuesday.

RSS Ponnyam Mandal Karyavah Praveen was attacked by a gang wearing mask when he was riding on bike.

The RSS worker, who was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition in Kozhikode, is currently undergoing treatment.

Last month, four RSS workers were attacked in Kerala's Kannur district.

In October, a RSS activist was injured, while bombs were hurled at a BJP party office.

In last few months, similar incidents of assault have been reported. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accusing the Left Government of killing the political leaders, and had also held a rally 'Jan Raksha Yatra' in Thiruvananthapuram recently to protest against alleged political killings in the state. (ANI)