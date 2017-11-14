RSS worker murder: Three taken into custody

[India], November 14 (ANI): Three people have been taken into police custody in connection with the murder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, Ananthu.

Ananthu was allegedly murdered in Thrissur's Guruvayoor, in Kerala, on Sunday.

He was an accused in the murder case of a Communist Party of India (CPM) activist. The activist was killed four years ago.

It is to be noted that this is not the first case of violence against the workers of the right-wing group in the state.

Earlier, similar incidents of assault have been reported. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been accusing the Left Government of killing the political leaders, and had also held a rally 'Jan Raksha Yatra' in Thiruvananthapuram recently to protest against alleged political killings in the state. BJP president Amit Shah, who also participated in the rally, hit out at the LDF government and questioned if Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had come to power to kill BJP and RSS workers. (ANI)