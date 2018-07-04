RSS worker Sandeep Sharma shot dead in Firozabad

[India], July 4 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Sandeep Sharma was shot dead by two bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday late night.

The body was brought to the district hospital for post-mortem.

While the police have begun investigating the case, no arrests have been made so far.

"We have launched a search operation against the accused. They will be nabbed soon. Further details are being ascertained," Raja Srivastava, Inspector General of Police (IG) Agra Zone, told reporters here.

A resident of Nikau village here, Sandeep was the district environment chief of the RSS. The motive of the killing is still unclear. Further details are awaited. (ANI)