RSS writes to Aligarh University, demands Shakhas on campus

[India], Apr. 27 (ANI) The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday wrote a letter to Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor, seeking to conduct 'Shakhas' on the campus.

The letter was written to dispel misconceptions about the right-wing outfit among students of the minority community.

A RSS worker, Mohammed Amir Rashid in the letter stated "Wrong perception is being created that RSS is anti-Muslim, they are actually a nationalist organisation. If 'Shakhas' are held students will know what RSS is about."

Rashid further noted that RSS is dedicated to nation's service and works without religious discrimination. According to media reports, the Aligarh Muslim University Students Union president opposed the move. (ANI)