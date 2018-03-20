RTI activist murdered in Meghalaya

Shillong: Prominent Right to Information activist Poipynhun Majaw, who exposed misappropriation of public funds in the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) in Meghalaya, has been murdered, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Majaw, who was the President of Jaintia Youth Federation (JYF), was found on Tuesday morning near a bridge in Khliehriat, the district headquarters of East Jaintia Hills.

He was last seen riding a motorcycle near the East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner's office on Monday night.

"A wrench was found next to the body. Preliminary inquest suggests the victim was hit on the head leading to his death," Deputy Inspector General of Police A.R. Mawthoh said. Majaw had recently through a RTI enquiry exposed huge misappropriation of public funds in the JHADC and also revealed that cement companies in Jaintia Hills were mining without permission from the Council. East Jaintia Hills is home to over a dozen cement companies operated by corporates from outside the state. Civil Society Women's Organisation (CSWO) President Agnes Kharshing condemned the murder. "We strongly condemn his killing and demand immediate arrest of those responsible," she said.