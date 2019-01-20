RTI activist slams 'special treatment' to jailed politician Sasikala

[India], Jan 20 (ANI): After a committee report alleging jailed politician Sasikala, who is serving a four-year sentence for corruption, has been receiving special treatment in prison, RTI activist N Murthy has alleged violations of rule by authorities in favor of Sasikala.

An inquiry committee, led by retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar, looked into allegations of irregularities in Bengaluru central prison.

"There were allegations against jail authorities that they allotted five rooms to Sasikala when she was entitled to only one room. The female convicts who were staying in the four rooms were evicted after February 14, 2017 once Sasikala reached and all five rooms were given to her," RTI activist N Murthy said.

"There is no provision for cooking food in prison but jail authorities have deputed one convict to cook for Sasikala. In her case, system was ignored. People used to come in groups, go to her room directly and stay for three to four. There was violation of rules," he said. When asked, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said that Home Minister should be asked about the issue. "You should ask the Home Minister. I can't answer for him. I don't think that it happened during his term as the Home Minister," he said (ANI)