RTI reveals failed student with 2 marks actually scored 79

[India] Nov 18 (ANI): A Right to Information (RTI) response on Saturday revealed that a student from Bihar, who was declared failed by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) with two marks in Hindi, had actually scored 79 marks.

Dhananjay Kumar, a student from Bihar's Rohtas district, was declared failed in the Class 10 final examination conducted by the BSEB with just two marks in Hindi.

Dhananjay applied for scrutiny of the paper, but the result after scrutiny remained same.

Thereafter, the answer paper was got via RTI which revealed that Dhananjay scored had 79 marks instead of 2.

Dhananjay's brother told ANI, "As per RTI, my brother scored 84.2%, 421 marks out of 500. Earlier, they gave him 2 numbers in Hindi instead of 79, reducing total marks to 344. He is declared failed. We have been running to authorities since past six months. He is not able to study properly." Dhananjay was keen to become an IITian, but this was shattered by BSEB negligence. "I wanted to become an IITian. My dreams are shattered now. I wanted to commit suicide but my family helped me," said Dhananjay. (ANI)