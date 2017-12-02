RTI reveals several Gurugram police stations don't have ladies toilets

[India], Dec 2 (ANI): A reply to Right to Information (RTI) application filed by social activist Harinder Dhingra has revealed that out of the 35 police stations in Haryana's Gurugram, six police stations do not have ladies washrooms.

The RTI stated the police stations in Sector 14, New Colony, Bajghera, Sector 50, Sohna and Kherki Daula do not have ladies toilets.

The RTI also said the police stations in Rajendra Park, Sector 14, Shivaji Nagar, New Colony, Udyog Vihar, Bajghera, Sector 10, Sector 18, Sector 9A, Sector 50, Metro, Sector 53, Sushant Lok, IMT Manesar, Sohna, Badshahpur, Kherki Daula, and Bhondsi don't have a ladies lock-up.

Out of 35 police stations, 18, in total, do not have lock-ups for women prisoners despite the High Court orders. (ANI)