RTs are not endorsements: Digvijaya Singh defends abusive Twitter meme

[India], September 8 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who invited quite the ire of the Twitterati when he posted an 'abusive' meme against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the micro-blogging site earlier in the day, has stood by his action.

"The basic principle of Twitter is retweets are not endorsements. I just retweeted something. I did not abuse Prime Minister Modi. I have just said that he is the best in the art of fooling. Is it abusive?" Singh said, while addressing the media here.

He added, "He has not fulfilled any of the promises he had made. He can comment on all the world issues. Can't he tweet something on Gauri Lankesh's murder." Digvijaya further reiterated that he has not said those words and just retweeted the meme, and that Prime Minister is the best in the art of fooling. Digvijaya Singh took a shot at Prime Minister Modi and his followers who were termed as 'Bhakts', a derogatory term used on the social media against those who were supporters of the Prime Minister. The meme posted by Digvijaya had a picture of PM Modi with text next to it that read, "Mere do achievements 1.) Bhakton ko Ch** banaya 2.) Ch*** ko Bhakt banaya." Singh added a caveat to his post by saying, "Not mine but couldn't help posting it. My apologies to the person concerned. He is the best in the art of fooling!" This quote is an apparent jab at Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)