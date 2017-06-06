Ruchira Kamboj appointed as next High Commissioner of India to South Africa

New Delhi: Indian diplomat Ruchira Kamboj has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of South Africa. Ruchira Kamboj, the topper of the 1987 batch of the Indian Foreign Services, is Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO-Paris since September 25, 2015. Her term as India’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO was extended till July 15. Kamboj is also the first woman in the IFS to have held the position Chief of Protocol to the Government of India.

Lucknow-born Ruchira Kamboj has served as the Deputy Head in the office of the Commonwealth Secretary-General, London. She has also served as the Head of the Indian High Commission in Cape Town in South Africa.

She has also served as a Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York City. Ruchira Kamboj has also held eminent positions at the High Commission of India in Mauritius and at the Indian Embassy in Paris. She has held the positions of Director/Deputy Secretary (Foreign Service Personnel) and Under-Secretary (Europe West) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

Ruchira Kamboj is married to an Indian businessman and has a daughter.