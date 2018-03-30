Ruckus at Shah's public meet over Hegde's Constitution remark

#WATCH Disturbance at BJP President Amit Shah's interaction with Dalit leaders at Rajendra Kalamandira in Mysuru after slogans were raised against Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde over his remarks on the constitution. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/33BQsMz8z1

Shah, who was here as part of the Karnataka assembly election campaign, was addressing a meet of Dalit community leaders when some youths started raising slogans.

The protesters were soon taken out of the hall to control the situation.

In December, Hegde, while mocking secularists during a public rally in Bengaluru, had claimed that the BJP was here to change the Constitution.

"Seculars do not know what their blood is. Yes, Constitution has given that right to say 'we are secular and we will say it'. Yes, I know but the Constitution has been amended many times, we (the BJP) will also amend it. We have come to power for that," the Union minister said on December 25.

However, Hegde had clarified that the Constitution and Parliament were both "supreme" to him.