Ruckus created by TDS MP dangerous for Indian democratic values: Congress

[India], June 15 (ANI): The Congress Party on Thursday said the ruckus created by TDS MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy at the Visakhapatnam airport indicates that the democratic value of the country is in danger.

"It is a red light signal for democratic values. We don't seem to imbibe democratic values either on account of caste or status or money. Such incident is clear indication that the MPs consider themselves superior than the common people," senior advocate and Congress leader K.T.S. Tulsi told ANI.

"I look at this to an indication that our democratic values and constitutional values have not seeped into the veins of even the elected leaders," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, another Congress leader Pradeep Bhattacharya said, "No MP should behave like this. It is very unfortunate if any MP thinks that he is above law and can do anything."

Meanwhile, Reddy asserted that he did not misbehave with the officer of Indigo.

"I did not assault any official and use any abusive language. Just asked the officer to come out," Reddy said.

Reddy said that there were a number of people standing at the counter when he reached the airport, who had not been granted the boarding pass.

"A number of people were standing near the counter. When I reached there, they said that they have been refused to issue the boarding pass. A gentleman stood up and said that it is closed. How can they close? Issuing pass is not at all a problem. They can open the counter and close," he said.

Confirming the reports of the ruckus created by Reddy, the IndiGo Airlines said that the former raged against the staff and used aggressive and abusive behaviour.

The Airlines in its letter stated that the MP delayed the flight by 28 minutes prior to the scheduled departure.

The national carrier stated that it will take necessary action to address the violation.

Earlier in the day, Reddy arrived late at the airport and demanded a boarding pass after the staff closed the counter as the deadline had ended. He was later provided a boarding pass. He was flying from Vizag to Delhi from flight no: 6E 608.

"We are investigating the matter and have no comments to offer till such time that we have completed a thorough investigation. Safety and security of our colleagues and customers is our highest priority," the Indigo said in a statement.

Reportedly, some property in the Indigo office was broken and the staff was also manhandled. The Vishakapatnam airport director refused the same and said it was just an argument which was sorted out soon.

Reddy had repeated this same behaviour in October last year at the Vijaywada Airport when he had arrived late to catch an Air India flight.

He had resorted to vandalism and argument. (ANI)