Rudy wonders why Lalu involved children in lust of money

[India] May 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Skill Development Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Wednesday sought to know why Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav involved his children in his lust for money.

Talking to ANI here, Rudy said, "Today his (Lalu) whole family is in trouble for his lust for money."

He refuted Lalu's allegation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Union Government was indulging in a political witch-hunt against him.

"Lalu was jailed in the fodder scam at a time when his party was in power at the Centre. Why wasn't he saved then? The Supreme Court has ordered to complete the probe in the fodder scam in nine months. His image of 'criminally corrupt' is crystal clear," said Rudy.

The Minister added that no democratic party would be involved in political vendetta against anyone, and as far as Lalu was concerned, he had done wrong and that is why an IT probe was under process against his children. Misa Bharti, and her husband were summoned on Wednesday by the income tax department in connection with a 'benami' assets case. The summons was issued days after the arrest of chartered accountant Rajesh Kumar Agrawal in connection with an Enforcement Directorate probe into a Rs 8,000 crore money laundering racket involving two Delhi-based businessmen and a few political entities. The income tax department has in it summons reportedly said that it wishes to question MIsa and her husband on transactions conducted by the M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited. Misa is also under the scanner for dubious land ownership deals. The income tax department had conducted raids and surveys at about 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas last week in connection with alleged benami deals of Rs 1,000 crores by Lalu's family. (ANI)