Ruling BJD wins Bijepur bypoll in Odisha

[India] Feb. 28 (ANI): Ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday won by-poll for the Bijepur Assembly seat.

BJD's Rita Sahu defeated her nearest rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ashok Panigrahi by a margin of 41,933 votes. Congress nominee Pranaya Sahu was a distant third.

As soon as the victory was announced, the jubilation started in the BJD camp.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik also participated in the celebrations.

Reacting on the win, Patnaik said, "I would like to express my gratitude to the public for showering their blessings on the BJD. I am sure we will do very well in 2019 General Elections as well."

Bijepur by-poll was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August 2017. Rita Sahu is widow of Subal Sahu. The by-poll was held on February 24 in which around 82 percent of voters had exercised their franchise. The Bijepur Assembly seat result assumes significance, particularly for BJD, BJP, and Congress as it is seen as the precursor to the 2019 General Elections. (ANI)