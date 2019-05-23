Ruling coalition surges towards massive victory in Bihar

The ruling BJP-JDU-LJP alliance in Bihar looks all set for a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha elections as suggest the counting trends. BJP is leading on 16 seats, while its allies Janata Dal (United) (JDU) on 15 seats and Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on six seats. In all, the alliance is leading on 37 seats.

Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading on two seats, while the Congress on one seat. The others allies of RJD-led grand alliance are trailing as the counting advances towards the conclusion.

In Patna Sahib, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is leading against Congress' Shatrughan Sinha by a margin of over 92,797 votes. In Pataliputra seat, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter and RJD candidate Misha Bharti is leading over BJP's Ram Kripal Yadav by a margin of 80,27 votes. At Arrah, RK Singh of BJP is ahead of Raju Yadav of CPI-M-L (Liberation) by a margin of 58,398 votes. At Jamui (SC) Chirag Kumar Paswan, son of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan of Lok Jan Shakti Party is ahead of Bhudeo Choudhary of Rashtriya Lok Samta Party by 160016 votes. At Begusarai, Giriraj Singh of BJP is ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar, CPI by a huge margin of 1,99,350 votes. At Buxar, Ashwini Kumar Choubey of BJP is ahead of RJD's Jagadanand Singh by 41,144 votes. At Munger Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh of JDU is ahead of Neelam Devi of the Congress party by 48,666 votes. At Purvi Champaran, Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh of BJP is ahead of Akash Kumar Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party by 97,814 votes. At Saran, Rajiv Pratap Rudy of BJP is leading Chandrika Roy of Rashtriya Janata Dal by 76,153 votes. The opposition parties that contested the polls together were RJD, Congress, Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM), Mukesh Sahni's Vikasshil Insan Party (VIP), and Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD). In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA had won 31 seats in Bihar. The seven-phased Lok Sabha elections were held from April 11 to May 19. (ANI)