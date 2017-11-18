'Run for Peace' held in Bengaluru and Guwahati

[India], 18 November (ANI): 'Run for Peace' and 'Run for Centenary' were held by Tangkhul Baptist Church Bangalore (TBCB) and Tangkhul Katamnao Long Guwahati respectively, in solidarity with the Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary (TNFC).

The TNFC marks the 100th year of the Tangkhuls (a major Naga ethnic group) of the 66th Labour Corps from Manipur who participated as the 'French team' during World War 1 against the Companies in Bargies, France.

In Bengaluru, Pastor Khayaipam Khamrang of TBCB states that such development should be encouraged. He expressed his warm wishes towards the success of the football centenary program.

In Guwahati, around 70 people participated in the run along with the Tangkhul well-wishers and elders from Guwahati. To show support they also took a pledge that said: "We the Tangkhul Community along with our well wishers here in Guwahati hereby come together this day the 15th of November, 2017 to pledge our solidarity towards the Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary, 2017, in commemoration of the 66th labour corps France 1917, to be held in December, in Ukhrul and do hereby undertake this mass rally in solidarity with the Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary. May our lord and savior Jesus Christ bless us all". Brand ambassadors for the TNFC program are some prominent personalities like Asa Kazingmei, a leading fashion designer from northeast region, Phapha Gachui, Miss Manipur, 2016 and Reisang Vashum, currently a player for Tollygunge- to name a few. 16 teams will be playing at the Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary which will be held at Long Ground and Bakshi Mini Stadium at Ukhrul from 5th to 18th December. (ANI)