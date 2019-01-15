Rupee depreciates 10 paise against USD; falls below 71 mark

New Delhi: The rupee depreciated by 10 paise and fell below the 71 per dollar mark in opening trade Tuesday amid strengthening greenback, sustained foreign fund outflows and surging crude oil prices.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened weak at Rs 70.79 then fell further to 71.02 against the American currency, down by 10 paise over its previous closing price.

In highly volatile trade, the local currency also touched a high of 70.75 per US dollar, showing a rise of 17 paise over its last close.

The rupee Monday plunged 43 paise to close at nearly one-month low of 70.92 against the US dollar.