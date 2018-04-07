Russia-bound aircraft made emergency landing at IGI

[India], Apr 7 (ANI): A Russia-bound aircraft from Vietnam, ABG 8772 made an emergency landing in at the T-3 terminal of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Saturday, after suffering an engine failure.

As per the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) the non-schedule flight made a safe landing here on Runway No. 1129, with 345 passengers onboard.

The airport official said that they received the information at Police Station IGI Airport from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) regarding emergency landing of the flight at 05:22 PM. (ANI)