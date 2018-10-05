Russia-India relationship marked by trust, respect: Putin

[India], Oct 05 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia shares a special relationship with India that is marked by mutual respect, trust and a constructive dialogue

"It is a great pleasure to be here in India with our friends. India is our good friend, and we share a special relationship with this country. We call it a special privileged strategic partnership, marked by mutual respect, trust and a constructive dialogue. A number of joint projects are underway in industrial cooperation, space, aviation, nuclear and oil and gas industries, and military technical cooperation," Putin said in his statement before media on Friday after the 19th India-Russia Annual Summit talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that this visit was preceded by serious preparations by Russian ministries, agencies and businesses, and a solid package of bilateral documents was approved. This included strides in the energy, nuclear and space sectors, as well as investment and banking. "Political dialogue has been gaining momentum. In fact, this is our third meeting over the past six months, and we will meet again with you, Mr Prime Minister, at the East-Asia Summit and the Group of Twenty before the end of 2018. I would like to once again invite you to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, in September 2019 as its main guest," President Putin said. "Our two countries play a major role on the international arena in terms of sustaining global world order. We work in close coordination within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS and the G20. Russia and India also work together on building a new architecture of security and equal cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region. We attach great importance to inter-regional and humanitarian cooperation between our countries. We have already discussed all these topics, and this conversation will continue as part of our current agenda," he added. (ANI)