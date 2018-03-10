Russian envoy thanks Telangana Police for solving cheating case

[India], Mar. 10 (ANI): Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev has written to Telangana Police expressing "profound gratitude" for their assistance in solving a case of fraudulence that affected the interests of the Russian diplomatic mission.

"The Embassy expresses its profound gratitude to the Telangana police for their dedicated work and invaluable assistance in solving the crime, which affected the interests of the Russian diplomatic mission," the letter stated.

According to the police, the Russian Embassy was cheated of $42,500 in 2016, by a Hyderabad businessman, K Ranga Babu, who had agreed to supply metal detectors to the mission.

Following this, the embassy officials complained to the state police last year. After a case was registered, the police launched an investigation into the matter and tracked the accused and returned the looted amount to the embassy. The Russian envoy also lauded the leadership of Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy. "State Police officers under your able and skilful guidance in a prompt and efficient manner responded to the Embassy's report regarding the committed crime. The criminal was quickly identified, detected and detained, while the stolen Russian property was returned to the Embassy," the envoy stated in the letter. The Russian embassy officials also visited the office of DGP Reddy and Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat and expressed their gratitude. (ANI)