Russian national held at Delhi airport for masturbating on board

[India], May 20 (ANI): A Russian national was apprehended at the Delhi airport on Sunday by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for allegedly masturbating on board a flight from Istanbul.

The passenger was held after a woman sitting beside her alleged that he opened his trouser zip and started masturbating in front of her.

The Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was informed about the unruly behaviour of the passenger on board a Turkish airline flight approaching Delhi.

Following the information, the CISF team and area in-charge reached the spot and detained the man. An FIR has been lodged in this regard under section 509 of Indian Penal Code. (ANI)