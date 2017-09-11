Ryan International School's CEO, founders move HC for anticipatory bail

New Delhi: Ryan International Group's chief executive officer Ryan Pinto and his parents, who are its founders, today approached the Bombay high court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old boy on the institution's campus in Gurugram.

The bail pleas were filed following the arrest of two top officials of the Ryan International School in Gurugram.

Ryan International Group's founding chairman, Augustine Pinto, 73, and his wife Grace Pinto, 62, who is the managing director of the institution, have along with their son Ryan Pinto sought anticipatory bail in the Bombay high court, their counsel Niteen Pradhan told PTI.

Pradhan mentioned the applications this morning before Justice Ajey Gadkari, who posted them for hearing tomorrow. The Pintos, in their pleas, said while the death of the boy was unfortunate, the management cannot be held culpable and that they themselves were victims of the unfortunate circumstances. "The death has caused deep pain and grief not only to the parents and family of the child but also to the trustees, management, staff and students of the school," the applications said. "This is not only the darkest hour for the family but also for the institution. Such an incident has taken place for the first time in the past four decades since the institution was set up," the three said in their bail pleas. Despite taking all necessary steps for security and well being of the students as required by law and prudence, if such an unfortunate incident occurs, the institution cannot be held culpable as it is itself a victim of unfortunate circumstances," they said. Two top officials of the Ryan International School were arrested while the acting principal detained for questioning in connection with the gruesome murder of the boy in the school premises, police said today. Pradhuman Thakur, a class 2 student, was found with his throat slit in a school washroom on Friday last. A bus conductor has also been arrested for the killing which has triggered a huge public outrage.