Ryan murder case: BJP urges agencies to find solution to curb similar incidents

[India], Sep 10 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that the murder of a seven-year-old student of Ryan International School is unfortunate and concerned agencies need to focus on coming up with a solution.

"It is a very tragic and most unfortunate incident. Already the police is working on it and the person has been apprehended. There will be a requirement for everyone concerned to apply their mind in how such a situation should not happen. Our children have to safe in school and in that the concerned agencies and organizations will need to apply their head and come up with solution so that these incidents do not take place in future," BJP leader Nalin Kohli told ANI.

Another BJP leader Anil Jain said that the entire society is standing with the victim's family. "Only the family knows what they are going through. I got to know that the school's principal has been suspended. The government will take strong required steps in the matter. If there are faults in the school's security then actions will be taken accordingly," he added. Earlier in the day, senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani had said that Gurugram's Ryan International School is ultimately responsible for the murder of its student in the school premises. Talking to ANI, Jethmalani said, "There should be an absolute liability of the school management because they are ultimately responsible. The children are given to them in their guardianship." A Gurugram Court on Saturday sent the accused to three-day police remand. The accused was nabbed after the body of the class II student was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit, on Friday. Also, the principal of the Gurugram-based school was suspended. (ANI)