Ryan murder case: Nitish Kumar requests Haryana CM to take strict action against culprits

[India], September 11 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has requested Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take a strict action against the culprits behind the murder of a seven-year-old student of Gurugram's Ryan international School, Pradyuman.

Nitish Kumar expressed his condolence for the child's family, and discussed the unfortunate incident in a telephonic conversation with Khattar on Sunday.

Kumar also directed the local commissioner of New Delhi to send an officer to the aggrieved family in Gurugram at the earliest, who can meet and console them.

On the Chief Minister's direction, Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP), P.K. Thakur also contacted the Haryana DGP and requested him to take a strict action against the defaulters. The body of the seven-year-old was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit, on Friday. The principal of Ryan International school was suspended following this incident. Shortly, the school's bus conductor was also nabbed in connection with the child's murder. However, the case took a complicated turn when family of the bus conductor alleged that he had been falsely framed, adding that school authorities were misleading the case. (ANI)