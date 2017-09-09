Ryan murder case: Ram Jethmalani says school management ultimately responsible

[India], September 9 (ANI): Senior lawyer Ram Jethmalani on Saturday said that Gurugram's Ryan International School is ultimately responsible for the murder of its student in the school premises.

Talking to ANI, Jethmalani said, "There should be an absolute liability of the school management because they are ultimately responsible. The children are given to them in their guardianship," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, a Gurugram Court on Saturday sent the accused involved in the murder of seven-year-old Ryan International School's student to three-day police remand.

The accused was nabbed after the body of the class II student was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit, on Friday. Earlier, the principal of the Gurugram-based school was suspended, the lawyer of the victim's parents said. (ANI)