Ryan murder case: Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act invoked

[India], Sept. 10 (ANI): Gurugram Commissioner of Police Sandeep Khirwar on Sunday said that section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act has been invoked in the murder case of seven-year-old student of Ryan International School.

The Commissioner of Police told ANI that anyone found guilty in this case will be booked under relevant sections.

Earlier in the day, the Gurugram Police lathi-charged people protesting outside Ryan International School.

This incident took place after the protesters set ablaze a liquor shop near the school in Gurugram.

A Gurugram Court on Friday sent the accused, involved in the murder of the seven-year old student, to three days of police remand. The accused was nabbed after the body of the class II student was found inside the toilet of the school, with his throat slit, on Friday. The principal of the Gurugram-based school was suspended following this incident. (ANI)