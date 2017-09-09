Ryan murder case: Want no political colour to our child's murder, say parents

[India], September 9 (ANI): The parents of class II student, who was murdered in Ryan International School, demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and appealed for no political colour in this matter.

"The principal was indifferent when she came to hospital, we want her in jail. I want to know what exactly happened to my child, I want a CBI probe in this case," the mother of seven-year old student said.

Varun, the father said, "I want fair investigation. I doubt that there is only one accused in this case who has been arrested by the police. I don't want to give any political colour to my child's murder."

Meanwhile, a Gurugram Court on Saturday sent the accused involved in the murder to three-day police remand. The accused was nabbed after the body of the class II student was found inside the toilet of the school , with his throat slit, on Friday. Earlier, the principal of the Gurugram-based school was suspended, the lawyer of the victim's parents said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Simardeep Singh said the accused tried to sexual assault the boy but killed when he tried to resist. (ANI)